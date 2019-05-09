Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Tranmere Rovers have no injury concerns in their squad as they host Forest Green Rovers in Friday's League Two play-off semi-final first leg.
The visitors also have a fully-fit squad, with midfielder George Williams available again after an ankle problem.
Tranmere are bidding to secure back-to-back promotions, while Forest Green have never reached the third tier.
There was just one point between sixth-placed Rovers and fifth-placed Forest Green in the final table.
The two sides also met in the National League promotion final at Wembley in 2017, when the Gloucestershire club won 3-1 to go up to League Two a year before Tranmere.
You can follow live text commentary of every EFL play-off match on the BBC Sport website and app, with coverage from Prenton Park beginning at 19:30 BST on Friday.
Match facts
- Forest Green won both league games against Tranmere this season, a 3-1 victory at home in October and a 1-0 win away in April.
- Tranmere and Forest Green have met each other in the play-offs once before, Forest Green winning the 2017 National League play-off final to gain promotion to the Football League for the first time.
- No side kept more clean sheets in League Two during the 2018-19 campaign than Tranmere (19, also Colchester United).
- Forest Green have won five of their last eight league games (D1 L2), although they failed to win both of their final two games of the league season proper (D1 L1).
- The team finishing sixth has won promotion to League One just twice in the last 11 seasons, although Coventry did so last season.
- Tranmere are participating in their seventh Football League play-off campaign, and their first since 2005. Only once have Rovers won promotion via this method, winning the third tier play-offs in 1991.
- The team finishing fifth has won the play-offs just once in the last nine League Two campaigns, with Southend United doing so in 2014-15.
- Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 29 league goals this season; the joint-most of any player in the English top four tiers (level with Teemu Pukki).