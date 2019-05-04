Neil Warnock: Manager has 'no idea' on Cardiff City future after relegation

Dejected Cardiff players salute their fans after the loss to Palace confirmed their return to the Championship

Neil Warnock admits he has "no idea" if he will still be in charge of Cardiff City next season following their relegation from the Premier League.

Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Crystal Palace sealed the Bluebirds' instant return to the Championship.

Warnock, 70, is under contract until 2020 and will discuss his future with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan and chairman Mehmet Dalman.

"I've got to let things settle and not do anything rash," Warnock said.

"I will be working next year, I will have a year somewhere. I am looking forward to that challenge again now.

"I have no idea [if I will be at Cardiff next season].

"It's been a great experience for me and probably my best job ever to have done what we've done with the club. I'm right proud of the club."

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff 2-3 Crystal Palace: Warnock has 'no complaints' despite relegation

Warnock won a record eighth promotion as a manager as he led Cardiff from the Championship to the Premier League last season.

Having done so against the odds, the Bluebirds were written off by most pundits at the start of this campaign, with former England striker Chris Sutton predicting they would finish the season with a record low points tally in the Premier League.

Cardiff avoided such embarrassment but did see their second successive stint in the Premier League end after just one term.

Despite that, Warnock described the campaign as the "best" of his 39-year managerial career.

"I think when you look back to when I came to the club, I thought the club was broken, I thought it was really in a poor state," he said.

"You saw the fans tonight [after the Crystal Palace defeat], I think club is almost reborn now. I'm so proud that the fans have been like they have been because I've never experienced anything like that in my career.

"As daft as it sounds, I think this season has been the best I've ever had in management - I'm quite proud of what we've achieved, and we've got relegated. It is a difficult thing to digest but that's how I feel."

Owner Vincent Tan watched from the stands as Cardiff City were relegated

Warnock has been in charge of Cardiff since October 2016, rescuing the Welsh side from a Championship relegation scrap before guiding them to promotion the following season.

He signed a new deal in 2018 keeping him at the club until the end of the next campaign, and chairman Dalman hopes he will stay.

"I think he's playing such a critical role and it would be a shame to see anything different from that - I do not expect anything different from that," Dalman told BBC Radio Wales.

"I talk to Neil on a regular basis, we have a great relationship. I know Vincent [Tan] has a great relationship with him."