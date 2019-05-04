Brechin suffer second successive relegation to League Two

Brechin City have suffered a second successive relegation after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to second-bottom Stenhousemuir in Scottish League One.

City's Andrew Jackson cancelled out Mark McGuigan's first-half opener just after the break.

But, although they had Conor McBrearty was sent off soon after, the visitors survived the remaining 37 minutes with 10 men to finish one point ahead.

Stenhousemuir still face a play-off to secure their League One status.

They will face Annan Athletic, who finished fourth in League Two, in their semi-final, while Clyde and Edinburgh City contest the other.

