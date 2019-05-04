Ryan Nyambe: Blackburn defender 'excited' to play for Namibia

Blackburn's Ryan Nyambe

Blackburn right-back Ryan Nyambe says he hopes to 'make an impact' at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, having committed his international future to Namibia.

Nyambe, 21, has been a regular in Rovers' line-up for the last three years, but believes he is now 'ready' for international football after a positive discussion with his country of birth.

"I'm pleased to finally join the family. It has always been coming, I have been thinking about it for a while and now I am ready and raring to go," he told the Namibia FA website.

Expect me to give all in every game and hopefully I can make an impact that will help the team succeed Ryan Nyambe Blackburn defender

"I feel honoured to play for my country and excited to meet the squad soon."

Born in Namibia, the defender joined Blackburn's academy at the age of 13 before making his senior debut four years later.

Nyambe, who has made 97 appearances for Rovers, knows the contribution he can make when he links up with the Brave Warriors for a training camp in the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia before their Nations Cup campaign begins.

"Expect me to give all in every game and hopefully I can make an impact that will help the team succeed," he said.

"I would bring to the team the ability to defend and energy as a full-back."

Nyambe agreed a new two-year contract in April that will keep him at Ewood Park until 2021.

A big fan of Manchester United who models his game on their former star defender Rio Ferdinand, his declaration has been welcomed by former international midfielder turned coach Ricardo Mannetti.

Mannetti says Nyambe has "tremendous ability" and will bring "a different dimension" to his team ahead of a third appearance at the tournament.

"I had a lot of conversations with him and it's clear that he weighed his options carefully," said Mannetti.

"It is the biggest dream for any player to don their national colours and I am happy that he has decided to do so now.

"Going to Afcon, we need all the players we can get and he is surely a player of a different dimension."

The Southern Africans will open their Group D fixtures in Egypt against Morocco on 23 June, face neighbours South Africa on 28 June and will then play their final group game against Ivory Coast four days later.