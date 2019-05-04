Morton manager Jonatan Johansson leaves Greenock club

From the section

Morton manager Jonatan Johansson and assistant Peter Houston have departed just hours before the final game of the season, the club have confirmed.

Johansson took over in August after boss Ray McKinnon's sudden departure for Falkirk.

However, the Scottish Championship club failed to reach the promotion play-off places, only securing safety last week.

Goalkeeping coach David Wylie and groundsman Mark Farrell will take the team against Dundee United.

