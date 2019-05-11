Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|19
|17
|0
|2
|69
|13
|56
|51
|2
|Man City Women
|19
|14
|5
|0
|53
|16
|37
|47
|3
|Chelsea Women
|19
|11
|6
|2
|43
|12
|31
|39
|4
|B'ham City Women
|19
|12
|1
|6
|27
|17
|10
|37
|5
|Reading Women
|19
|8
|3
|8
|31
|27
|4
|27
|6
|Bristol City Women
|20
|7
|4
|9
|17
|34
|-17
|25
|7
|West Ham Women
|19
|7
|2
|10
|25
|33
|-8
|23
|8
|Liverpool Women
|19
|6
|1
|12
|18
|37
|-19
|19
|9
|Brighton Women
|19
|3
|4
|12
|12
|38
|-26
|13
|10
|Everton Ladies
|19
|3
|3
|13
|14
|35
|-21
|12
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|19
|2
|1
|16
|11
|58
|-47
|-3