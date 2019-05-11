The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women12:30Man City Women
Venue: Meadow Park

Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women19170269135651
2Man City Women19145053163747
3Chelsea Women19116243123139
4B'ham City Women19121627171037
5Reading Women198383127427
6Bristol City Women207491734-1725
7West Ham Women1972102533-823
8Liverpool Women1961121837-1919
9Brighton Women1934121238-2613
10Everton Ladies1933131435-2112
11Yeovil Town Ladies1921161158-47-3
