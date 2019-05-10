Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Dundee
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Livingston have only lost one of their seven home Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee (W3 D3), however that did come in the most recent such game in February (1-2).
  • Dundee are looking to win back-to-back top-flight matches versus Livingston for the first time since March 2005.
  • Livingston have only won one of their past seven league games (D4 L2), with a current winless run of four matches (D3 L1).
  • Dundee have lost each of their past 10 Scottish Premiership games - opponents Livingston were the last team to lose 11+ in a row (13 between Dec 2005 - April 2006).
  • Four of Dundee's last six Scottish Premiership away goals have come from set-piece situations (1x free-kick, 1x penalty, 2x corners).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36266475175884
2Rangers36229579255475
3Kilmarnock361710947301761
4Aberdeen361871153421161
5Hibernian3614121050361454
6Hearts36156154046-651
7St Johnstone36147153646-1049
8Motherwell36146164352-948
9Livingston361111144040044
10Hamilton3686222673-4730
11St Mirren3668222964-3526
12Dundee3646262875-4718
View full Scottish Premiership table

