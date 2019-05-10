Kilmarnock v Hibernian
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW & follow text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Kilmarnock have only won one of their past eight home Scottish Premiership contests against Hibernian (D3 L4), however that was their last such match in December 2018 (3-0).
- Hibernian have failed to score in both of their past two league meetings with Kilmarnock (D1 L1); they have never drawn a blank in three consecutive Scottish Premiership match against Killie.
- Kilmarnock have conceded just three goals in their past nine Scottish Premiership games, keeping six clean sheets in total.
- Hibernian have only lost one of their past 11 Scottish Premiership matches (W6 D4), although this lost came in their most recent match against Rangers.
- Since joining in January, Hibernian striker Marc McNulty has been directly involved in 10 goals in his 11 Scottish Premiership starts (6 goals, 4 assists).