Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Hibernian
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW & follow text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Kilmarnock have only won one of their past eight home Scottish Premiership contests against Hibernian (D3 L4), however that was their last such match in December 2018 (3-0).
  • Hibernian have failed to score in both of their past two league meetings with Kilmarnock (D1 L1); they have never drawn a blank in three consecutive Scottish Premiership match against Killie.
  • Kilmarnock have conceded just three goals in their past nine Scottish Premiership games, keeping six clean sheets in total.
  • Hibernian have only lost one of their past 11 Scottish Premiership matches (W6 D4), although this lost came in their most recent match against Rangers.
  • Since joining in January, Hibernian striker Marc McNulty has been directly involved in 10 goals in his 11 Scottish Premiership starts (6 goals, 4 assists).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36266475175884
2Rangers36229579255475
3Kilmarnock361710947301761
4Aberdeen361871153421161
5Hibernian3614121050361454
6Hearts36156154046-651
7St Johnstone36147153646-1049
8Motherwell36146164352-948
9Livingston361111144040044
10Hamilton3686222673-4730
11St Mirren3668222964-3526
12Dundee3646262875-4718
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you