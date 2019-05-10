Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Motherwell
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • St. Johnstone have won seven of their last 10 home league games against Motherwell (D2 L1), however they did lose their most recent such meeting in December 2018 (1-2).
  • Motherwell have won both of their last two league games against St. Johnstone; they last beat them three times in succession in the top-flight in April 2012 under Stuart McCall.
  • St. Johnstone are unbeaten in four Scottish Premiership home games since losing all three home league games in February (W3 D1).
  • Since winning three successive league away trips between December and February, Motherwell are winless in the following five Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L3).
  • Motherwell's David Turnbull has been directly involved in 12 Scottish Premiership goals in 2019 (10 goals, 2 assists); five more than any of his teammates.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36266475175884
2Rangers36229579255475
3Kilmarnock361710947301761
4Aberdeen361871153421161
5Hibernian3614121050361454
6Hearts36156154046-651
7St Johnstone36147153646-1049
8Motherwell36146164352-948
9Livingston361111144040044
10Hamilton3686222673-4730
11St Mirren3668222964-3526
12Dundee3646262875-4718
View full Scottish Premiership table

