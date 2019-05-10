St Johnstone v Motherwell
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- St. Johnstone have won seven of their last 10 home league games against Motherwell (D2 L1), however they did lose their most recent such meeting in December 2018 (1-2).
- Motherwell have won both of their last two league games against St. Johnstone; they last beat them three times in succession in the top-flight in April 2012 under Stuart McCall.
- St. Johnstone are unbeaten in four Scottish Premiership home games since losing all three home league games in February (W3 D1).
- Since winning three successive league away trips between December and February, Motherwell are winless in the following five Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L3).
- Motherwell's David Turnbull has been directly involved in 12 Scottish Premiership goals in 2019 (10 goals, 2 assists); five more than any of his teammates.