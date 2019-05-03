Marc Pugh: Bournemouth winger to leave in summer after nine years

Pugh scored the opening goal in the 3-0 win over Bolton in 2015 which made sure of their promotion to the Premier League for the first time

Winger Marc Pugh will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires this summer after 312 appearances in nine seasons.

Pugh, 32, arrived from Hereford in 2010 when the Cherries were in League One, and played a key role in two promotion-winning sides in 2013 and 2015.

He joined Championship side Hull on loan in January but his spell with the Tigers was cut short by injury.

"Marc has been an incredible servant and the perfect role model," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

"He has epitomised the club's journey through the Football League to where we are today and has not only been a great player on the pitch but a key figure off it, too."

Lancashire-born Pugh, who began his career at Burnley and also played for Kidderminster, Bury, Shrewsbury and Luton, will receive a special presentation before Bournemouth's home game against Tottenham on Saturday.

His 56 Cherries goals in all competitions included a hat-trick in their club record 8-0 league win at Birmingham City in October 2014.