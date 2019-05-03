England held by France in European Under-17 Championship opener

From the section

Sam Greenwood's first-half penalty settled the game

England started their European Under-17 Championship challenge with a 1-1 draw against France in Longford.

Arsenal's Sam Greenwood scored a 34th-minute penalty after Cole Palmer was fouled by Amadou Traore - and then hit the woodwork in the second half.

But France substitute Adil Aouchiche equalised in the 79th minute after keeper Louie Moulden spilled a shot.

England, managed by Steve Cooper, were beaten semi-finalists in their home tournament in 2018.

They play the Netherlands on Monday, before finishing Group B against Sweden three days later.

Hosts the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with Greece - who scored an injury-time equaliser - in their opener.

Selected matches in the tournament are available to view on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app.