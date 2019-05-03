National League news - May 2019

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

3 May

Bromley forward George Porter has agreed a new contract with the Kent club.

Bromley have also confirmed that David Gregory, Richard Brindley, Joe Quigley, Kyle De Silva and Reece Meekums will all be leaving at the end of their contracts.

