Match ends, Milan 2, Bologna 1.
AC Milan 2-1 Bologna: Three sent off as Gattuso's side keep alive top-four hopes
Ten-man AC Milan kept alive their hopes of a Champions League place with a 2-1 win against Bologna, who had two players sent-off in the 96th minute.
Gennaro Gattuso's side move up to fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, with three games left.
Suso and Fabio Borini were on target for the Rossoneri, with Mattia Destro pulling one back for the visitors.
Lucas Paqueta was sent off on 75 minutes before Bologna's Nicola Sansone and Mitchell Dijks were dismissed.
There was also drama on the touchline in the first half as Gattuso and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko were involved in a heated discussion.
Bakayoko was called on to replace the injured Lucas Biglia, but Gattuso instead decided to send on Jose Mauri, causing tempers to flare between the pair.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 20Abate
- 17Zapata
- 22Musacchio
- 68Rodríguez
- 79KessiéBooked at 90mins
- 21BigliaSubstituted forMauriat 26'minutes
- 39Tolentino Coelho de LimaBooked at 74mins
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 79'minutes
- 19Piatek
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forBoriniat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 12Conti
- 14Bakayoko
- 16Bertolacci
- 25Reina
- 63Cutrone
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 33CalabresiBooked at 65mins
- 23Larangeira
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 35DijksBooked at 90mins
- 5PulgarBooked at 75mins
- 16PoliBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSantanderat 86'minutes
- 7OrsoliniSubstituted forEderaat 80'minutes
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forDestroat 63'minutes
- 10SansoneBooked at 90mins
- 24Palacio
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 6Paz
- 9Santander
- 11Krejci
- 17Donsah
- 18Helander
- 20Edera
- 22Destro
- 25Corbo
- 29Santurro
- 31Dzemaili
- 91Falcinelli
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
Live Text
Dismissal
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) is shown the red card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 2, Bologna 1.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nicola Sansone (Bologna).
Booking
Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).
Attempt missed. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Simone Edera (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Santander.
Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyanco (Bologna).
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Krzysztof Piatek.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Cristián Zapata.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Santander.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Andrea Poli.
Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simone Edera (Bologna).
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio.
Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Simone Edera replaces Riccardo Orsolini.
Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Milan) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Suso.
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Poli (Bologna).
Booking
Erick Pulgar (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Lucas Paquetá (Milan) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Booking
Lucas Paquetá (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Paquetá (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Bologna).
Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Milan).
Arturo Calabresi (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 2, Bologna 1. Mattia Destro (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicola Sansone with a through ball following a corner.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Suso.