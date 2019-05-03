Promotion/relegation play-off: Carrick edge Ards to gain first-leg advantage

Media playback is not supported on this device Hogg helps Carrick to first-leg win over Ards

Carrick Rangers held on to an early Michael Smith goal to earn a 1-0 home win over Ards in the first leg of the promotion/relegation play-off.

Smith headed home a Reece Neale corner in the 11th minute as the Championship side seek to replace Warren Feeney's men in the top flight.

Ards dominated the second half but were denied by a combination of superb saves from their former keeper Aaron Hogg and a poor miss by Darren Henderson.

The second leg is in Bangor on Monday.

Niall Currie's Championship runners-up had secured their opportunity to challenge for a place in the Irish Premiership by beating third-placed Portadown in the pre-play-off on Tuesday.

It was a first defeat in six games for Ards, who finished 11th in the Premiership table after drawing away to Warrenpoint Town on the final day of the league campaign.

With very little between the sides in the first half, Ards took control of the game after the break, applying continual pressure and creating a number of chances before running out of ideas in the final 10 minutes.

Carrick dropped down to the Championship after losing in last season's play-off

Second-half substitute Mark Kelly added pace and power to their attack and he set up fellow sub Henderson for a glorious chance to equalise against his former club, but he sliced wide from just a few yards out.

Smith opened the scoring with the first chance of the game when he got across his marker well at the near post to plant a header past visiting keeper Sam Johnston.

Hogg made the first of a number of impressive saves three minutes later when he got down well to deny Michael McClellan after the striker had showed good feet to cut inside.

He was alert once again seven minutes before half-time when he saved well from Kyle Cherry, with Carrick reacting a minute later as Smith went through on goal only for Johnston to tip his effort over the bar.

Hogg's two best saves came in the early stages of the second half, firstly diving at full stretch to get his fingertips to a deflected Cherry header and then blocking superbly at his near post from the lively Kelly.

Carrick had a penalty appeal turned down in between those saves when experienced full-back Craig McClean challenged Stewart Nixon in the area, but referee Tony Clarke waved play on.

The tie is nicely poised for Monday's second leg, in which Carrick look set to be without impressive young defender Caolan Loughran, who had to be stretchered off in the first half with a leg injury.