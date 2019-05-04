Bayern Munich 3-1 Hannover 96: Hosts edge closer to Bundesliga title

From the section

Robert Lewandowski's 22nd Bundesliga goal of the season opened the scoring for Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich moved a step closer to clinching a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title with victory over 10-man Hannover 96 at the Allianz Arena.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka gave Bayern a comfortable lead at the break.

Jonathas' penalty gave Hannover hope, but the half-time substitute was dismissed for a second bookable offence just four minutes later.

Franck Ribery sealed the win late on with a clinical finish.

The result lifts Niko Kovac's side five points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who travel to Werder Bremen later on Saturday.

The league leaders take on RB Leipzig (away) and Eintracht Frankfurt (home) in their final two games, while Dortmund face Fortuna Dusseldorf (home) and Borussia Monchengladbach (away) following their trip to Bremen.

This was Bayern's 14th successive win in all competitions against Hannover, who had goalkeeper Michael Esser to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable.

The 31-year-old thwarted Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller in the first half, before pulling off impressive saves from Muller and David Alaba in the second.

The visitors, who remain six points adrift of outright safety, will be relegated next weekend if 16th-placed Stuttgart avoid defeat at home to Wolfsburg.