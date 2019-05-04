German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich3Hannover1

Bayern Munich 3-1 Hannover 96: Hosts edge closer to Bundesliga title

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski's 22nd Bundesliga goal of the season opened the scoring for Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich moved a step closer to clinching a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title with victory over 10-man Hannover 96 at the Allianz Arena.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka gave Bayern a comfortable lead at the break.

Jonathas' penalty gave Hannover hope, but the half-time substitute was dismissed for a second bookable offence just four minutes later.

Franck Ribery sealed the win late on with a clinical finish.

The result lifts Niko Kovac's side five points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who travel to Werder Bremen later on Saturday.

The league leaders take on RB Leipzig (away) and Eintracht Frankfurt (home) in their final two games, while Dortmund face Fortuna Dusseldorf (home) and Borussia Monchengladbach (away) following their trip to Bremen.

This was Bayern's 14th successive win in all competitions against Hannover, who had goalkeeper Michael Esser to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable.

The 31-year-old thwarted Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller in the first half, before pulling off impressive saves from Muller and David Alaba in the second.

The visitors, who remain six points adrift of outright safety, will be relegated next weekend if 16th-placed Stuttgart avoid defeat at home to Wolfsburg.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 88'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 18Goretzka
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 71'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 29ComanSubstituted forRobbenat 86'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 7Ribéry
  • 10Robben
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 24Tolisso
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 39Hoffmann

Hannover

  • 23Esser
  • 25Sorg
  • 31Anton
  • 5Trevizan MartinsSubstituted forWimmerat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Albornoz
  • 10Haraguchi
  • 27Schwegler
  • 8Souza Silva
  • 22Ostrzolek
  • 26WeydandtSubstituted forde Jesusat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 40MainaSubstituted forPribat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Korb
  • 7Prib
  • 9de Jesus
  • 18Fossum
  • 19Sahin-Radlinger
  • 28Wimmer
  • 35Muslija
Referee:
Christian Dingert
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamHannover
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home27
Away2
Shots on Target
Home14
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Kevin Wimmer (Hannover 96) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Hannover 96).

Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces David Alaba.

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Edgar Prib replaces Linton Maina.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Alaba.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben replaces Kingsley Coman.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Joshua Kimmich is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).

Oliver Sorg (Hannover 96) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Linton Maina.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Sorg.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Serge Gnabry.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Linton Maina (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Kevin Wimmer replaces Felipe because of an injury.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Esser.

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

Genki Haraguchi (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Felipe (Hannover 96) because of an injury.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Felipe.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Esser.

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th May 2019

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich3HannoverHannover 961
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach2Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin3StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg0
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen17:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32235483315274
2B Dortmund31216474403469
3RB Leipzig32198562273565
4Frankfurt31159758352354
5B Mgladbach321571051401152
6Wolfsburg32157105446852
7Hoffenheim321312768472151
8B Leverkusen31163125749851
9Werder Bremen31121095346746
10Hertha Berlin321010124449-540
11Düsseldorf31124154460-1640
12Mainz32107154055-1537
13Freiburg31711134056-1632
14Augsburg3187164759-1231
15Schalke3186173654-1830
16Stuttgart3266202970-4124
17Nuremberg32310192559-3419
18Hannover3246222769-4218
View full German Bundesliga table

