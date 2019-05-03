Tom Cairney: Fulham captain commits future to club until 2024

Cairney joined Fulham from Blackburn Rovers in 2015

Captain Tom Cairney says he wants to "finish his career" at Fulham after signing a new contract at the club.

The 28-year-old midfielder's new deal will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2024 but could be extended by a further year.

Cairney joined Fulham - who have been relegated from the Premier League - from Blackburn in 2015 and has scored 28 goals in 161 games for the club.

"The club has been amazing to me," said Scotland international Cairney.

"To extend my contract again is an amazing feeling. I want to stay for a long time, and hopefully finish my career here.

"This place feels like home. I don't think you can put a price on happiness, and your life off the pitch as well, and I can't see myself anywhere else."

Cairney became the first Fulham player to score at Wembley Stadium when he netted in last season's Championship play-off final.

The club are 19th in the Premier League, and play away at Wolves on Saturday (15:00 BST) in their penultimate game of the campaign.

"I feel like I've got unfinished business. I want to stay here and I want to get the club back to the Premier League," Cairney said.

"I want to bounce straight back next season. I know how hard the Championship is, but knowing our owners and how ambitious the club is, I'm sure we'll give it a good go."