Match ends, Juventus 1, Torino 1.
Juventus 1-1 Torino: Cristiano Ronaldo saves champions from rare derby defeat
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late equaliser for Serie A champions Juventus to deny neighbours Torino a first derby away win in 24 years.
The Portugal forward met Leonardo Spinazzola's cross with a towering header with six minutes left.
Sasa Lukic's low shot after a Miralem Pjanic error had given Torino hope of a memorable victory against their rivals.
But they can take consolation from the fact this point takes them to 57 - equalling their Serie A record.
The draw means they stay sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta in the battle for Champions League qualification with three games to play.
The match was brought forward a day to avoid clashing with Saturday's 70th anniversary of the air disaster that wiped out the "Grande Torino" team of the 1940s.
You can read more about that disaster here.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19BonucciBooked at 71mins
- 3Chiellini
- 37Spinazzola
- 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 78'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14MatuidiBooked at 34mins
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 82minsSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 85'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 18Kean
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Cáceres
- 15Barzagli
- 21Pinsoglio
- 32Del Favero
- 35Pereira da Silva
- 36Muratore
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 5Izzo
- 33Nkoulou
- 36Silva NascimentoBooked at 90mins
- 29De SilvestriSubstituted forZazaat 89'minutes
- 23Meité
- 88RincónBooked at 49mins
- 7LukicBooked at 68minsSubstituted forAinaat 79'minutes
- 15Ansaldi
- 9Belotti
- 21Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forBaselliat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ichazo
- 8Baselli
- 11Zaza
- 17Singo
- 19Damascan
- 25Rosati
- 34Aina
- 72Millico
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Torino 1.
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
Booking
Bremer (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bremer (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Simone Zaza replaces Lorenzo De Silvestri.
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Torino 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a cross.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Armando Izzo (Torino).
Matheus Pereira (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ola Aina (Torino).
Booking
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Daniele Baselli (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bremer.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daniele Baselli.
Attempt missed. Ola Aina (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo De Silvestri.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Ola Aina replaces Sasa Lukic.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Matheus Pereira replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt missed. Sasa Lukic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo De Silvestri following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Baselli.
Booking
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Daniele Baselli replaces Alex Berenguer.
Booking
Sasa Lukic (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Cristian Ansaldi (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Spinazzola (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Bremer (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.