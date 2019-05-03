FAI facing legal challenge as investigation into their finances continue

FAI executive vice-president John Delaney has stepped aside from his role pending an independent investigation

The Football Association of Ireland is facing legal action as part of the investigation into their finances.

The Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement has lodged an affidavit with the High Court in Ireland as part of their inquiry into the association.

ODCE lawyers have told the court that the application relates to potentially privileged legal material.

The FAI is under investigation for a 100,000 euro loan it received from former CEO John Delaney in 2017.

Delaney has agreed to step aside from his new role as executive vice-president pending the outcome of an independent investigation into the transaction while honorary secretary Michael Cody and honorary treasurer Eddie Murray both resigned from the FAI board last month.

Sport Ireland, which oversees the Irish Government funding of sporting organisations, has also begun an investigation into the FAI's governance and have suspended funding to the FAI.

Legally privileged material

In March, the FAI's auditors Deloitte reported the association to the Companies Registration Office for not keeping proper accounts, which triggered an ODCE investigation.

In a sworn statement to the court, the ODCE said it had issued a notification to the FAI requiring them to hand over a number of documents, including the minutes of all board meetings between 1 January 2016 and 21 March 2019.

The FAI has produced the required documents and also placed several documents in a separate container, which the association seeks to claim privilege over.

The ODCE now wants the High Court to determine if it should have access to these additional documents.

The matter will return before the court on Tuesday.