Women's World Cup: Marie-Antoinette Katoto not in France's 23-player squad

Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Paris St-Germain striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto has scored 22 league goals

Women's World Cup hosts France have left Paris St-Germain's top scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto out of their 23-strong squad for the tournament.

Katoto, 20, scored 18 goals to be the leading scorer in the French league.

Coach Corinne Diacre said it had been a difficult decision to leave Katoto out but added: "She was lacking something and others showed a bit more potential. She's got her life ahead of her."

France play the opening game against South Korea on 7 June.

Ten players return to the squad from the 2015 World Cup, including Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraid-Magnin, and Atletico Madrid defender Aissatou Tounkara.

Goalkeepers

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon), Solene Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal).

Defenders

Julie Debever (Guingamp), Sakina Karchaoui (Montpellier), Amel Majri (Lyon), Gridge Mbock Bathy Nka (Lyon), Eve Perisset (Paris St-Germain), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aissatou Tounkara (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders

Charlotte Bilbault (Paris FC), Elise Bussaglia (Dijon), Maeva Clemaron (Fluery), Onema Grace Geyoro (Paris St-Germain), Amandine Henry (Lyon), Gaetane Thiney (Paris FC).

Forwards

Viviane Asseyi (Bordeaux), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris St-Germain), Valerie Gauvin (Montpellier), Emelyne Laurent (Guingamp), Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon).

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you