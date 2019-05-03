PFA Scotland manager of the year: Steve Clarke on shortlist with Jim Goodwin, Dick Campbell and Steven Ferguson & Stuart Kettlewell

Kilmarnock are fourth in the top flight with three matches remaining

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke is the only Premiership nominee for the Scotland manager of the year award.

Co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell are in the running after steering Ross County to the Championship title.

Jim Goodwin's efforts to keep part-time Alloa Athletic in the second tier have been recognised.

Dick Campbell makes up the shortlist after Arbroath led from the front to wrap up League One.

The winner of the award, from the Scotland Managers and Coaches Association, will be announced on 5 May at PFA Scotland's annual dinner in Glasgow.

More to follow.