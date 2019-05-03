Ryan Kent: 'Go where you will be happy', says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard expects stiff competition for Ryan Kent's services next season

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is urging Ryan Kent to "go where you will be happy" as he hopes to keep the winger at Ibrox.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 40 appearances on loan from Liverpool.

Under contract at Anfield until 2022, Kent is a double PFA Scotland player and young player of the year nominee after an impressive season.

"Ryan knows we want him but we have to be respectful that the kid has a big decision to make," said Gerrard.

"I'm sure there are clubs queuing up for him because he's a top player.

"He has to think, 'Where am I going to be happy playing football? Who do I want to share a dressing room with? Who's going to help me enjoy my football?'

"Now my advice is, 'Go where you think you'll be happy, improve and take your career to the next level. Go find your football happiness because that's where you'll find your best form'.

"We hope that will be Rangers but Ryan has to make the decision for himself and not really listen to what others are saying."

Arfield 'fully focused' on Rangers

Gerrard was speaking as he and Scott Arfield were named the Premiership's manager and player of the month for April.

The former Burnley midfielder has been linked with a return to the English Premier League but insists "this is the happiest I've been in years", adding "I'm fully focused on doing the right things for Rangers".

Gerrard then explained: "I don't want to lose Scott. He's a player we're trying to build around. We worked hard to get him in the door in the first place.

"But it works pretty simple, I tell you guys I don't want him to go, tell him I love him live on air and I want him to stay. But every player has a price and some decisions get taken out of your hands and Scott's hands."