Rafael Benitez says Newcastle United have to 'do our job' against ex-club Liverpool

Benitez says he has held further talks about his future with Newcastle

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says his side will not do his former club Liverpool any favours when they host the title-chasers on Saturday.

The Reds are one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with two games left, while the Magpies are safe from relegation.

Benitez managed Liverpool between 2004 and 2010, winning the Champions League and FA Cup during his stint with them.

"We are professional and have to do our job," said Benitez.

"My relationship with the city of Liverpool, the club and the fans is there.

"At the same time, I have been to play Liverpool with Chelsea, with Newcastle, and we have to do our job."

Meanwhile, Benitez, who is out of contract at Newcastle this summer, has said he has held further talks about his future with the St James' Park outfit.

"I was talking with (managing director) Lee Charnley this week and we will let you know as soon as we have more news," said the Spaniard.

"At the moment, it's just we have had another talk and we'll continue talking."

Asked further if the talks had been positive, the 59-year-old replied: "Yes."