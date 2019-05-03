Georgia Stanway: Manchester City forward on ambitions to work with the police

Media playback is not supported on this device Phil Neville: England striker Georgia Stanway says boss is 'catalyst' of their success

"I think I'd be the bobby on the beat, running around trying to solve it all and trying to look for clues."

When a lot of players retire, a career in punditry or coaching may beckon. But Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway could take a slightly different post-career path.

The 20-year-old England international has long wished to join the police force after her retirement from football.

"It's a pretty active job and you can be the peacemaker," she told BBC Radio Manchester.

"From the day dot, I knew I wanted to do something physical and I couldn't sit in an office. I need testing and challenging and the police was something that always came to mind.

"I was growing up and there wasn't really much where I was from and it was only later on when I was a teenager that I decided I wanted to pursue a career in football."

However, while the viewing public is captivated by the latest series of BBC police drama Line of Duty, Stanway prefers the classics.

"I've not seen Line of Duty but nothing compares to The Bill. That's the best police programme out there," she added.

"I'm pretty determined in what I want to do, so if I get a little bit of a tip-off then I definitely want to solve it."

PFA award a 'huge honour'

City take on West Ham in Saturday's FA Women's Cup final at Wembley and victory would cap off a fine week for Stanway, who won the PFA's Young Women's Player of the Year award on Sunday.

"I couldn't believe it, a lot of the girls will tell you but I was so nervous as we get told beforehand and I was so nervous. It was an unbelievable night and one I'll always remember," she said.

"I've been nominated for three years. People say 'third time lucky' but it was a huge honour, I was genuinely surprised."

Stanway has come a long way in a short career, starting out at Blackburn Rovers and eventually turning out for England.

The youngster's parents would drive her all the way from Barrow - a 150-mile round trip - three times per week for training.

"It was hard. It wasn't a sacrifice because it was something I wanted to do but other people might say it was," she said.

"It wasn't easy but that makes you who you are and everyone's got a story to tell but I just hope that girls in the future do have it easier and potentially in rural areas like Barrow they will be able to build on that and get more girls playing.

"I get girls from Barrow coming up and watching and I make an effort to go and see them because I know what it's like and I'm so grateful for the support I do get back at home."

Walking out at Wembley

A record crowd is expected for Saturday's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley

City overcame Chelsea 1-0 in the last four to reach Saturday's final at Wembley.

The most recent occasion that Nick Cushing's side reached the FA Cup final, Stanway was a second-half substitute in their 4-1 demolition of Birmingham City in 2017.

This time around, Stanway hopes to be part of the starting line-up and walk out onto the hallowed Wembley turf.

Stanway continued: "I'd love to be able to do to walk out in front of your family and friends on such a huge stage.

"The actual occasion, to be in an FA Cup final, is a dream come true.

"I have dreamt about scoring. I dreamt about it two years ago when I came on and I went on a little bit of a run and I hit one but I hit it into row Z so I'm hoping to get it a little bit lower this time."