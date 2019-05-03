David de Gea: Man Utd goalkeeper to start against Huddersfield

De Gea has made three mistakes that led directly to goals in his last four matches

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says goalkeeper David de Gea will keep his place for Sunday's trip to Huddersfield.

Spaniard De Gea has been the subject of intense debate following a series of high profile mistakes, the latest against Chelsea in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Number two Sergio Romero has been ruled out by a knee injury suffered in training on Thursday.

"David's been training well this week and he will play," said Solskjaer.

In 123 games, De Gea, Manchester United's player of the year for four seasons out of five, made three mistakes that led directly to goals - but the 28-year-old has matched that number in his last four matches.

They occurred against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg, against Manchester City in a 2-0 defeat and then against Chelsea.

"David has been fantastic this season," Solskjaer added. "Towards the end he's been in headlines for the wrong reasons but he has to deal with that. The goalkeeping department has experienced better times than just now but David is ready for Sunday.

"David's confident and looking forward to the next two games, he wants to prove how good a goalkeeper he is. The performances over the years, David's got all my confidence."

United have won two out of their past eight Premier League games, leaving them in sixth, three points off the top four, with two games remaining.

Solskjaer said United's long-term plans include potential targets should they qualify for next season's Champions League, and also if they do not.

He said: "In long-term planning we have to think about being in the Champions League next year and the fact we might not be.

"You would be surprised how many players' agents have been telling us their players would love to be a part of Manchester United in the future. That is the lure and the potential and size of the club and we will get back to the good days."