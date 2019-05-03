Bryan Hughes: Wrexham need to refocus after play-off loss

Bryan Hughes left Wrexham to join Birmingham City in 1997

Manager Bryan Hughes says Wrexham will have to "rebuild" and "refocus" after losing to Eastleigh in the National League play-offs.

Wrexham's hopes of a return to the Football League were ended following a 1-0 defeat in the play-off eliminator at the Racecourse.

The Dragons' stay in non-league football will extend to a 12th campaign next season.

"We've got to learn from it now and we've got to reflect," Hughes said.

"I've been here three months now and we've achieved good things this year as a group, but now's the time to refocus, rebuild and go again.

"The club's progressing and going in the right direction."

Hughes was appointed Wrexham's third manager of the season in February and replaced Graham Barrow, who had succeeded Sam Ricketts.

Wrexham finished the regular season in fourth place - five points behind champions Leyton Orient - and secured a place in the play-offs for the first time in six years.

Danny Hollands' stunning extra-time goal secured Eastleigh's place in the play-off semi-finals, but Hughes said his played could have given no more.

"They gave everything out there," Hughes added.

"They were on their knees at the end and that's how much it means to everyone."