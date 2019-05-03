Derek McInnes a "no-brainer" for Scotland if Aberdeen boss is interested - Kenny McLean

Kenny McLean worked under Derek McInnes for three seasons at Pittodrie

Midfielder Kenny McLean says choosing Derek McInnes as Scotland's new boss would be a "no-brainer", if the Aberdeen manager wants the job.

The Scottish FA is creating a shortlist of candidates this week to replace Alex McLeish.

McLean played under McInnes for three years at Pittodrie before his summer move to Norwich City.

"If he is interested, I think it would be a very good route for Scotland to go - he's excellent," McLean said.

"I would say it would be a no-brainer for Scotland. He has done an unbelievable job at Aberdeen at times."

McInnes is thought to be one of those being considered by the Scottish FA, along with Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke, former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes and former United States coach Bruce Arena.

Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and the SFA performance director Malky Mackay are also in the running, with Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium to come in June.

McLean said "most of the boys are disappointed" with the sacking of McLeish.

"We have not started the campaign well and I think we need to get someone in on a permanent basis to get us going forward," he added.