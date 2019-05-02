Women's World Cup: USA announce 23-player squad

Carli Lloyd scored a 13-minute hat-trick during the USA's win over Japan at the 2015 World Cup

Women's World Cup holders the United States have announced their 23-player squad to defend the title at next month's tournament.

Head coach Jill Ellis has named 12 players from the triumphant 2015 squad, alongside World Cup 11 debutants.

The USA will play Thailand, Chile, and Sweden in Group F which begins on 7 June and runs until 7 July in France.

"It's a group that has the talent, confidence, experience and desire to help us win the World Cup," Ellis said.

Goalkeepers

Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders

Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Reign FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

Forwards

Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC)