Celtic and Rangers fined £7,500 each for Old Firm derby brawl

Celtic and Rangers have each been fined £7,500 for a mass confrontation at the end of their Old Firm derby in March.

Rangers pair Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday were shown red cards during their side's 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park.

Trouble started on the pitch after the game as the reigning champions extended their Scottish Premiership lead.

The Scottish FA last week decided no action would be taken against Celtic captain Scott Brown for an on-field gesture made following his side's win.

But striker Morelos was given an automatic four-match suspension after he was sent off - for a fifth time this season - for elbowing Brown.

Full-back Halliday received a second yellow card for confronting Brown after the final whistle.

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig and Rangers' substitute goalkeeper, Wes Foderingham, were booked for their part in the melee.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard accepted a one-match touchline suspension, with reports suggesting it relates to comments made towards referee Bobby Madden.

Meanwhile, Rangers' Ryan Kent failed in an attempt to overturn a two-game ban handed to the on-loan Liverpool winger after video footage showed him lashing out at Brown after James Forrest's winner.