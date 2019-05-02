Steven Davis: Rangers agree one-year contract with on-loan Southampton midfielder

Steven Davis leaves Southampton after seven years at St Mary's

On-loan Southampton midfielder Steven Davis has agreed a one-year contract to join Rangers permanently this summer.

The 34-year-old Northern Ireland international began his second spell at Ibrox in January.

But manager Steven Gerrard thinks fans are only now seeing the best of Davis.

"Rangers fans have started to see a fully fit Steven Davis over the past month. That is why we brought him back in January and want him as part of this squad," he told the club website.

"He looks sharp, is covering all round the pitch, winning the ball back, intercepting balls and looking aggressive."

Davis joined Southampton from Rangers in 2012 after spending five years at Ibrox following his exit from Fulham.

He became an integral part of the Premier League club's midfield but had only made six appearances for the Premier League outfit this season before leaving in search of regular first-team football.

Davis won three league titles, two Scottish Cups, three League Cups and reached the Uefa Cup final during his first spell at Ibrox and is hoping for further success.

"We are disappointed that we didn't manage to pick up any silverware to this point, but there is a lot to look forward to in the future," he said.

Seven of Davis' 16 appearances for Rangers this season have come from the bench and he admits he took time to settle back at his former club.

"It was a case of myself and the club getting the initial period out of the way and seeing how everything went as my family are still down south," he explained. "That has been different, but I am delighted to now get everything signed and sealed.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed, especially in the last couple of weeks, the performances of the team as they have been really good and I think there has been a lot of progress made this season."