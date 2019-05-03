Derby County, Middlesbrough and Bristol City's final-day Championship play-off battle

Only one of Frank Lampard, Tony Pulis and Lee Johnson's sides can reach the play-offs

Derby County boss Frank Lampard says reaching the play-offs would be one of his biggest achievements, if his side can secure sixth spot on Sunday.

Qualification is in the Rams' hands and they will make the Championship's top six if they beat West Bromwich Albion.

But should Derby fail to win, a victory for Middlesbrough would put Tony Pulis' side sixth instead, while eighth-placed Bristol City could also still progress.

The Robins must beat Hull while hoping that Derby lose and Boro fail to win.

"It would be an incredible achievement for the players to get there this year, with the competition around us," Lampard said. "I know the players will give everything. It's a great opportunity.

"I know this is the play-offs, so I don't want this to sound like I'm over the top, but it would be one of my biggest achievements, because it's in my first year.

"For me personally, it would feel great. It doesn't mean the job is done - the next thing then is can we be a success in the play-offs? But I'd be delighted if we get over the line."

County would also finish sixth if they draw while Boro fail to win and Bristol City fail to win by eight goals or more, or if the Rams lose by less than seven goals while neither of their rivals win.

All of the Championship's final-day fixtures kick-off at 12:30 BST on Sunday, before the second-tier play-off semi-finals get under way next Saturday, 11 May.

Lampard added to BBC Radio Derby: "The players have got us in to the position where we are in the driving seat for sixth. It's up to us now. It's all there, it's clear what we need to do."

'Worrying about other results is irrelevant' - Pulis

Derby could have all but clinched sixth spot - and ended City's chances - on Wednesday if they had won at Swansea City, but the Welsh side hit back to earn a 1-1 draw.

That means fans of all three play-off-chasing clubs could well be glued to their phones on Sunday afternoon, but Boro boss Tony Pulis says he will not be trying to find out the scores in the other games.

"Talking about worrying about what West Brom, Derby, Bristol City and Hull are going to do is irrelevant," Pulis told BBC Tees. "Let's play really well, hope to God that we win, and then look at it then.

"I'll be really focused on the game and then you get that excitement afterwards or you get that disappointment. I'd rather it that way, myself. With everything going on, I just concentrate on one thing.

"When we played Bolton [on 9 April] we had six games left and I told the players we had to win five out of the six to give ourselves a chance. We've won four out of five, so this is the one. It's come down to that.

"I'm hoping and praying that we turn up on Sunday morning and the lads give it everything they've got."

'We have to give ourselves every chance' - Johnson

Bristol City came from behind to win at Millwall on Tuesday to keep their top-six dream alive, having lost at home to Derby last Saturday.

"It's good for the football club, that we've taken it to the last day," Robins head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We'll always look back at those little moments that we felt could have altered out path, but we're in it.

"That element of frustration is there as well. We are very close and some things haven't gone our way, in terms of decisions that have gone for or against us, or last-minute goals that were our own fault.

"We've got to do our job. We've got to give ourselves every chance, for the other teams to slip up. The big goal and the big dream is to bring Premier League football to the city.

"I want to get 72 points. That would be a great effort, from where we were at the start of the season. If that's enough, to get in the play-offs, I'll be delighted."

Who needs what, to finish sixth?

Derby will reach the play-offs:

If they win

If they draw and Middlesbrough fail to win, plus Bristol City fail to win by eight or more goals

If they lose by any margin and Middlesbrough lose, plus Bristol City fail to win

If they lose by fewer than seven goals and Middlesbrough draw, while Bristol City fail to win

Middlesbrough will reach the play-offs:

If they win and Derby fail to win

If they draw and Derby lose by seven goals or more, plus Bristol City fail to win

Bristol City will reach the play-offs: