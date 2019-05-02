Bolton Wanderers: Game against Brentford to be played next week

Bolton Wanderers were relegated to League One on 19 April

Bolton Wanderers' postponed home game against Brentford will now take place on Tuesday - two days after the end of the regular Championship season.

However, the EFL has said that if Wanderers are placed into administration they would "not insist" on the game being played.

Under EFL regulations a fixture can be played within four days of the end of the normal playing season.

The game against the Bees had originally been scheduled for Saturday, 27 April but was called off with Bolton's players going on strike over unpaid wages for March and April.

The EFL has already confirmed that Sunday's game at Nottingham Forest will go ahead, but urged supporters to wait until Friday before making travel arrangements for the Brentford game.

The region's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) is due to meet to confirm fans will be allowed into the University of Bolton Stadium.

BBC Sport understands the PFA agreed to loan the club money to cover some of the unpaid wages in order for the game to be played.

However, the club's long-term future remains uncertain after prospective new owner Laurence Bassini committed to providing the English Football League with proof he has the funds to take over the club within 48 hours on Tuesday, a deadline which has now passed.

Bassini told BBC Radio Manchester he remains "hopeful" the deal will happen and his "priority is to save the club".

Former Watford owner Bassini's intended purchase of the Championship club was originally announced on 17 April, but Bolton owner Ken Anderson released a statement on Saturday saying if Bassini did not provide proof of funds by Monday, he would explore other options.