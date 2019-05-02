Scott Brown: Port Vale goalkeeper extends contract until 2021

Scott Brown signed a two-year deal when he moved to Vale Park last summer

Port Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown has signed a one-year extension to his contract, and will remain at the League Two club until the summer of 2021.

The 34-year-old has been an ever-present for the Vailiants since joining from Wycombe last summer, and has kept 16 clean sheets in 50 appearances.

The former Cheltenham and Aberdeen stopper was named player of the year at Vale's end-of-season awards.

"It's a massive boost for the club," boss John Askey told the club website.