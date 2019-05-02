Denis Odoi: Fulham defender out of Wolves game with concussion

Odoi was given oxygen on the pitch before being stretchered off

Denis Odoi will miss Fulham's visit to Wolves after sustaining a concussion against Cardiff last weekend.

The defender, 30, was accidentally kicked in the head by team-mate Maxime Le Marchand in the Cottagers' 1-0 win over Neil Warnock's side on Saturday.

He was given treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher off following the first-half collision.

Manager Scott Parker said Odoi would hopefully return for the final game of the season against Newcastle on 12 May.

"He's on a protocol now to try and get back for our last game of the season," said Parker.

"I saw him faceplant and he did look a bit unconscious with the way he fell, but the medical team were superb, they were straight onto it to stabilise him and get him off.

"He's all good now, he's fine. His wife had a baby as well the other day so that's probably given him more of a headache than the concussion."