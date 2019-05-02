Premier Division: Derry City to 'ask questions' of champions Dundalk

Dundalk beat Derry 2-0 at the Brandywell when the two sides met earlier this season

Airtricity Premier Division: Dundalk v Derry City Venue: Oriel Park, Dundalk Date: Friday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Match commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine plans to take the game to Dundalk when they visit the title holders on Friday.

Dundalk have recovered from a slow start to the season to climb to second in the table with five straight wins.

"We're going down to get something from the match and that's not to sit behind the ball, we're going to ask questions and see if we can play on the front foot," said Devine.

Derry have slipped to fourth place with just two of their last five games.

The impressive start to Devine's second spell in charge at the Brandywell has slowed slightly since a loss to league leaders Shamrock Rovers ended a five-game winning run and the Candystripes were below their best during their 2-0 defeat by Bohemians in their last outing.

"Bohemians were in a fortunate position where they took a brave decision that they could rest eight players last week and they came into that game on Monday a lot fresher than us, we didn't have that luxury that we could rest eight players, but we've had a good recovery over the last couple of days and we're in it for big games and they don't come any bigger that going to Dundalk," Devine continued.

Aside from the long-term absence of striker Michael McCrudden, Devine will have a fully-fit squad to pick from against the reigning league and FAI Cup holders.

Dundalk inflicted Derry's first home defeat of the season when the two sides met at the Brandywell in March but Devine believes that his team have progressed since that defeat, adding: "We're by no means a finished article, we're four months into a rebuilding job.

"But I absolutely think people are taking us seriously and I think people look at us as a difficult game and when we start really believing in each other and start pushing on and adding a few bodies we'll get even better."