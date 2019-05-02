Jim McIntyre: 'I don't need any reassurances', says Dundee boss

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre is looking for defensive improvements in a must-win match

Jim McIntyre "absolutely" expects to remain Dundee manager next season even if they drop into the Championship.

The Dark Blues are seven points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and will be relegated if they lose at home to Hamilton on Saturday.

The club issued a lengthy statement on Wednesday but made no direct reference to McIntyre or his future.

"I've had total backing since the day I walked in the door," McIntyre told BBC Scotland.

"(Co-owners) John [Nelms] and Tim [Keyes] have been first class. It was a really difficult transfer window and they backed everything I wanted to do.

"The statement was put out to quell rumours of them pulling out and what John spoke about was entirely right. It's just to let the Dundee fans know that they are going nowhere.

"I don't need any reassurances. John and I talk nearly every day and we've got a brilliant relationship. He knows exactly what I want to do and where I want to go and hopefully I know where he wants to take the club also."

McIntyre, 46, signed a one-year rolling contract in mid-October, replacing Neil McCann eight games into the league campaign.

However, the former Ross County boss has managed just three victories in his 23 Premiership outings and a run of nine defeats in a row leaves Dundee in a grave position with three matches remaining.

"It's not done until it's done and we've just got to make sure that we go and do our bit and try to win our game," he said of Accies' visit.

"Whatever happens elsewhere happens. We can't affect that."

Dundee lost 4-3 at Motherwell last weekend, with the decisive goal coming deep in stoppage time, but two of their wins this term have come against Hamilton.

"It was a strong attacking performance against Motherwell, albeit our defensive frailties let us down," said McIntyre.

"That's what we've got to cut out. If we can mirror a lot of the things we did, we've got a good chance of winning, but we've got to defend better - as a team, not just at the back.

"The fans have been right behind us all season and they have been let down on too many occasions by us as a group. What they will see is no lack of endeavour."