Kieran Tierney: Celtic defender set to miss Scotland games

Neil Lennon confirmed Kieran Tierney will be out to up to four weeks after surgery

Scotland face being without Kieran Tierney for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers, with Celtic manager Neil Lennon confirming he needs surgery.

The 21-year-old left-back is due to have an operation on a double hernia at the end of the season and will be out for up to four weeks.

Scotland host Cyprus on 8 June before travelling to Belgium three days later.

"I think it will be very difficult for him to go with Scotland," said Celtic boss Lennon.

"We have sort of managed him on a daily basis and he is going to require surgery and the sooner the season finishes and he gets surgery the better it will be for him going forward."

Tierney missed last weekend's Scottish Premiership win over Kilmarnock but is due to return to face Aberdeen on Saturday, with Celtic needing a point to secure their eighth league title in a row.

"He is in contention to start," said Lennon. "He has had advice from the specialist and we are just going to manage him through until the end of the season hopefully."