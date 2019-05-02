Former Congo international Bruce Abdoulaye says he is new CAR coach

Former Congo Brazzaville international Bruce Abdoulaye (right) spent much of his playing career in France

Former Congo Brazaville international Bruce Abdulaye has taken to social media to announce his appointment as coach of the Central African Republic (CAR).

While the 37-year-old's post did not give the details of his contract it did state: "The country of my parents... my roots."

He is set to replace the Spanish-Swiss coach Raoul Savoy, who left the post after he failed to lead the CAR to this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

On his post he outlined his objectives as the next Africa Cup of Nations, the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the World Cup in Qatar two years later.

This is Abdulaye's first major managerial job since became a coach after he retired as a footballer in 2017 since when he has been coaching in the French lower divisions.

As a footballer, Abdulaye played for French clubs Senart Moissy, Clermont, Metz, Bourg-Péronnas, Orleans and Grenoble where he started his club career and had two spells.

The France-born defender also featured for Swiss club Lausanne and FC Baku of Azerbaijan.