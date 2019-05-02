Plymouth Argyle show 'remorse and regret' after Derek Adams sacking

Derek Adams was previously in charge of Ross County before taking over at Argyle in the summer of 2015

Plymouth Argyle caretaker manager Kevin Nancekivell says his squad regrets the situation which led to manager Derek Adams getting sacked on Sunday.

Argyle dropped into the League One relegation zone after a fifth defeat in a row and have not won in eight games.

Nancekivell must lead his side to a win over Scunthorpe on Saturday and hope other results go their way to stay up.

"There's a lot of remorse and regret that the situation has come to this," Nancekivell told BBC Radio Devon.

"But we're at the stage of the season where we've got to try and put that behind us for a period and concentrate on Saturday. Getting across the line on Saturday is all we're thinking about at the minute."

Adams and assistant Paul Wotton were let go after one game shy of four seasons in charge at Home Park, having taken the club up from League Two and led them to a seventh-place finish in the third tier last season.

Kevin Nancekivell is in his second spell as caretaker manager at Plymouth Argyle

"We've lost two good men who gave a hell of a lot to this football club, but that's done and everybody's now focused on getting the three points on Saturday," added Nancekivell, who is in his second spell as caretaker having been in temporary charge when Carl Fletcher was sacked in 2013.

"We've got one game left to secure our future in League One and we need everyone pulling together. We need the supporters, the staff, the players, for however long it needs, to stay with us and I'm sure we'll get the response we want."