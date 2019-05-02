Southend United: Some players and staff paid two days late

Southend have been in League One since winning promotion via the fourth-tier play-offs in 2015

Southend United say a number of players who were yet to be paid as they arrived for training on Thursday, have now received their April salaries.

Their wages were due on Tuesday, but all staff at the League One club have now been paid.

Southend are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference before Saturday's final match of the season at home against Sunderland.

"Everyone has been paid and there are no staff that haven't," the club said.