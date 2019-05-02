Graeme Jones: Luton Town appoint former Belgium and West Brom assistant as manager

Graeme Jones left West Bromwich Albion in March when head coach Darren Moore was sacked

Former Belgium and West Bromwich Albion assistant boss Graeme Jones has been appointed as Luton Town manager for next season on a three-year contract.

Jones, 49, will take over from Mick Harford on 7 May and lead the Hatters in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

Jones was assistant boss to Roberto Martinez for 11 years before joining Darren Moore at the Baggies in 2018.

Chief executive Gary Sweet said Jones was "highly regarded" within the game.

Sweet told the club website: "We're delighted to be the first club to secure the managerial services of Graeme Jones.

"He has caught our eye over the last few seasons.

"We were always looking for an individual with fresh ideas but one who would befit our club's culture and ambition; one who is capable of taking Luton Town to the next level, building further upon the foundations we have nurtured over the last few years."

Luton legend Harford succeeded Nathan Jones, who left to take over Stoke manager in January, but he was always expected to step aside for a longer-term appointment.

Jones worked alongside Martinez at Swansea, Wigan and Everton before the pair moved into international football with Belgium, guiding them to third place at the 2018 World Cup.

He agreed to take over as Hatters boss in February while he was still contracted to Albion, but did not want to leave the Baggies during the season.

However, he was dismissed alongside Moore in March.

Sweet added: "We've been extremely fortunate to have Mick at the helm to see the job through, alongside our first-team coaching staff.

"They have done a truly wonderful job with Graeme working in the background, without any thought of interference to the current setup, to ensure we have a head start with regards to recruitment for next season."

The Hatters last played in the Championship in 2006-07. They dropped out of the Football League in 2009, but have completed their return to the second tier of English football courtesy of a third promotion in six seasons.