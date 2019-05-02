Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss cites 'mitigating circumstances' for dismissal

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes regrets his actions at Hampden last month

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the Scottish FA disciplinary board take "mitigating circumstances" into account at Thursday's misconduct hearing.

McInnes was sent off after making a gesture towards Celtic fans during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Police said they were investigating sectarian abuse directed at McInnes, who regrets his reaction at Hampden.

"I wish I hadn't responded but I also feel there were a lot of real mitigating circumstances," he said.

"Hopefully, that gets looked at. I'm just keen to get it resolved."

The hearing has been brought forward a day because McInnes wants to attend the funeral of former Celtic captain and manager Billy McNeill on Friday.

Assistant manager Tony Docherty was also dismissed during April's semi-final and accepted a one-match touchline ban, while players Dominic Ball and Lewis Ferguson were shown red cards in the 3-0 defeat.

'We could do with a couple of wins'

Celtic need a point at Pittodrie on Saturday to wrap up their eighth successive title, but McInnes says spoiling the party is not the hosts' motivation.

Aberdeen are currently third, three points clear of Kilmarnock, as they attempt to guarantee a Europa League place.

"We clearly have work to do to satisfy our own needs," he said. "We could do with a couple of wins from our final three games. We don't have any thoughts other than gains for ourselves.

"Celtic will be eager to get it done as quickly as possible, but for our own objectives, we're trying to make sure they celebrate next week."

Aberdeen will be without wingers Niall McGinn, Gary Mackay-Steven and Connor McLennan, along with injured captain Graeme Shinnie, but the manager insists his side will "continue to give everything" in their bid to secure third place in the Premiership.

"We still have a nucleus of senior players but every team needs a bit of balance and when you have so many players of a particular type out it doesn't help.

"But I see how motivated they are and how hard-working they are and that gives me confidence.

"While it won't be the team I would have picked at the start of the season, it will be a team that is hell bent on putting in as much effort as they possibly can."