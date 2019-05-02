Women's Premiership: Linfield and Cliftonville narrow gap on Glentoran to one point

Cliftonville Ladies were too strong for Derry City Ladies at Solitude

Sion Swifts fought back with two late goals to bring Glentoran's winning start to the Women's Premiership season to an end.

Two Demi Vance goals put the Glens in control before Tyler Toland and Lauren Brennan rescued a draw for the Swifts.

Meanwhile Cliftonville and Linfield both won to narrow Glentoran's lead at the top to one point.

The Blues beat Crusaders Strikers 2-0 while the Reds were 3-0 victors over the winless Derry City Ladies.

Following their impressive League Cup triumph over Linfield on Monday, Sion played out an even opening half with the Glens before Vance struck twice in quick succession to seemingly send the Glens on their way to a third straight league victory.

However when Toland pulled once back with 20 minutes remaining, the hosts took control of proceedings and nearly equalised through Aimee Mackin whose shot came back off the post.

Brennan's 88th minute leveller was just reward for the Swifts who continue their solid start to the season.

After their League Cup disappointment Linfield returned to winning ways at Seaview, although nearly went behind as Crues striker Courtney Moore saw her chip fall just wide of the post.

Burrows opened the scoring two minutes later with an excellent finish before Bell headed in at the back post to double the lead just before half-time.

Like Linfield, Cliftonville now have two wins in two league matches as Leah McEvoy starred in a comfortable win over Derry City.

Having poked home the opener, McEvoy took advantage of a loose goal-kick to fire into the empty net from distance.

Captain Marissa Callaghan rounded off the an outstanding second half display with a pinpoint free kick.