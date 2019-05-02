Scott Sinclair: Celtic trigger final-year contract clause for winger

Scott Sinclair has scored 17 goals for Celtic this season

Celtic have triggered the final-year clause in Scott Sinclair's contract, manager Neil Lennon confirmed.

The winger, 30, moved to Celtic Park from Aston Villa for a £3.5m fee in the summer of 2016.

He has scored 17 goals in 51 appearances for the Scottish champions this season.

"Scotty will be here for another year," said Lennon. "He has been a good players since he walked in the door. It's a big boost for the squad."

Sinclair, who played in the Great Britain team at the 2012 Olympics, was at Chelsea, Swansea and Manchester City before joining Villa in 2015.

"He has made a big contribution in the goals column and that football intelligence and experience is always important to have around," added Lennon.

"There is a familiarity there for Scott going into the Champions League qualifiers next season. He is one we don't need to replace."

The interim manager also said left-back Kieran Tierney is in contention to start at Aberdeen on Saturday but will need a double hernia operation at the end of the season.