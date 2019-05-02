Berwick Rangers: John Brownlie & Ian Little replace manager Johnny Harvey

Ian Little has left his job as Whitehill Welfare manager to assist John Brownlie

John Brownlie and Ian Little will take charge of Berwick Rangers as they prepare for the League Two play-off.

The Shielfield Park side will play either Cove Rangers or East Kilbride over two legs as they bid to retain their SPFL status.

Brownlie and Little replace Johnny Harvey after bottom spot in the fourth-tier was guaranteed with one league game to go.

Berwick Rangers visit Elgin City on Saturday before the play-off.

Highland League champions Cove Rangers take a 2-1 lead into their home leg against Lowland League winners East Kilbride.

Former Scotland full-back Brownlie, 67, played for Berwick Rangers at the tail end of his career, while Little, 45, managed the club from October 2011 to January 2014.

Harvey took over from Robbie Horn in October but the team has won just five of their 35 league matches this season.