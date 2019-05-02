Scottish Gossip: Steven Davis, Scott Sinclair, Ryan Kent, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are close to agreeing deal to sign on-loan midfielder Steven Davis on a permanent contract. (Sun)

Celtic will make Scott Sinclair the club's highest earner by triggering a contract extension clause but Middlesbrough are pondering a summer move for the winger. (Sun)

"I don't think I did anything really wrong," says Celtic captain Scott Brown, who was cleared of a charge of "not acting in the best interests of association football" following the chaotic scenes in the aftermath of the derby win over Rangers at the end of March. (Scotsman)

Ryan Kent says he is "tired of changing clubs each year and want to settle down" as Rangers aim to keep the on-loan winger, who has three years to run on his Anfield deal. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor reckons he has enjoyed his best season after being nominated for the PFA Scotland player of the year award - and says he voted for Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor. (Daily Record)

Celtic's head of youth development Chris McCart says his club and others are preparing to ditch Scotland's reserve league next season after it was reintroduced as part of the SFA's Project Brave blueprint. (Daily Record)

Teenage midfielder Lewis Ferguson says he is ready to be a leader for Aberdeen next season after being nominated for the PFA Scotland young player of the year award. (Scotsman)

Craig Levein tells his Hearts players they cannot relax ahead of the Scottish Cup final as he wants an extra push from those fighting for places against Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Partick Thistle captain Stuart Bannigan has hit out at the dressing room leak who shared a WhatsApp message from the squad's group chat, saying the players in the Firhill dressing room now know who they can trust. (Herald)

Stoke City have announced that ex-Scotland duo Darren Fletcher, 33, and Charlie Adam, 35 are leaving the club. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Liz McColgan, Scotland's former World and Olympic champion welcomes the decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport to dismiss Caster Semenya's appeal against an IAAF ruling ordering her and other hyper-androgynous athletes to medicate to suppress her naturally-occurring but abnormal testosterone levels. (Herald)