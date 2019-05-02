Warren Feeney: Ards boss says his players must cope with favourites' tag in play-off

Ards finished four points above Newry City to avoid automatic relegation to the Championship

Ards boss Warren Feeney has warned his players they must cope with being favourites for Friday's promotion/relegation play-off.

Feeney's men will take on Carrick Rangers across two legs as they bid to retain their Irish Premiership status.

Feeney believes the gap in standards between the sides is small, but realises most observers will expect his team to win.

"I spoke to the players about dealing with being favourites," he said.

"Unfortunately, that's football. We're the bigger team and people will assume we should come out on top, but my players are a good bunch and they can handle it.

"I believe the gap between the sides really isn't that big at all - and I used to say that to teams in England about clubs coming up from non-league.

"Carrick have a lot of players who have played in the Premiership before and people sometimes don't realise just how similar the standard is between teams at the lower end of one league and the top of the league below."

After Friday's first leg in Carrick, Ards will have home advantage for the second leg on Monday night.

Carrick, who finished second in the Championship after being relegated from the Premiership last season, earned the opportunity to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight by beating third-placed Portadown in Monday night's Championship play-off.

Carrick Rangers players celebrate their Championship play-off win over Portadown on Tuesday

Managed by former Ards boss Niall Currie, Feeney has stressed his players will not be taking them lightly.

"Carrick finished 13 points ahead of Portadown and in all honesty they've earned the right to have their chance to get into the big league," he continued.

"We've had them watched plenty of times and they're a very good side. They've a lot of players who have played in the Premiership before.

"I'm sure they will have had us watched plenty of times as well and obviously with Niall being a previous manager here he will know the ins and outs of our club.

"Niall has got them very well organised and we know it's going to be a very difficult game for us."

Feeney, who enjoyed play-off success with Bournemouth as a player, also revealed that two of his most experienced players are major fitness concerns ahead of the play-off.

Full-back Craig McClean, a former Premiership title winner with Crusaders, was injured in during the warm-up for Saturday's draw with Warrenpoint, while midfielder Gareth Tommons had to come off with a hamstring injury.

"We'll give them as long as we can but it's going to be touch and go - they're both very doubtful," the former Northern Ireland striker added.

"They've both been huge players for me but if they don't make it I've no concerns about bringing other players in to take their positions."