Under-17 Euros: Six England players to look out for at men's and women's tournaments

England have named a 20-man squad for the European Under-17 Championship in the Republic of Ireland

Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi were earmarked as stars of the future after helping England win the Under-17 World Cup in India in 2017.

Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp have also emerged for England at recent youth tournaments, but who will follow in their footsteps at the latest men's and women's Under-17 European Championships?

This year's editions both begin in the next few days, with several key games throughout the tournaments being shown live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app and connected devices.

The Republic of Ireland is hosting the U17 Euros from 3-19 May, and England are in Group B with France, Sweden and the Netherlands, who won last year's event in England.

The BBC's live coverage begins on Friday as Steve Cooper's side, who lost to the Dutch in the 2018 semi-finals, begin their campaign against France in Longford (19:00 BST).

The women's U17 Euros are being held in Bulgaria from 5-17 May, with England in Group B with Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

The first game for Gemma Grainger's youngsters is on Sunday against Germany (16:00), who beat England in the 2018 semi-finals before losing to Spain.

Here we look at six players who could be the ones to watch among the young Lions and Lionesses.

Noni Madueke

Along with Matt Bondswell (RB Leipzig) and Jeremy Sarmiento (Benfica), Madueke is one of three players in England's 20-man squad to be with a foreign club after leaving Tottenham to join Dutch side PSV Eindhoven last June.

The attacking midfielder, 17, played for Spurs' Under-18s at just 15 and came off the bench to score twice as England's U17s beat Denmark 3-2 in March to clinch Euro qualification.

Maya Le Tissier

Despite hailing from Guernsey, the 17-year-old defender is no relation of the island's favourite footballing son Matt Le Tissier, and in December 2015, she became the first Guernsey footballer to be selected for an England side since the ex-Southampton forward.

From the age of four, Maya only played against boys in Guernsey before leaving the Channel Islands to join Brighton last May, making her professional debut in December while being captain of England's U17s in Euro qualifying.

Jeremy Sarmiento

Born in Madrid to Ecuadorian parents, the 16-year-old moved to London at the age of seven and decided to swap Charlton for Benfica when he signed for the Portuguese side last October.

Described by Charlton Academy boss Steve Avory as "an exciting player, a wide forward rather than a winger", Sarmiento played for Ecuador's U15s before representing England's U16s and U17s.

Melisa Filis

One of the youngsters coming through at Arsenal, who have enjoyed a record-breaking season in the FA Women's Super League, with Filis making four appearances in all competitions.

The 16-year-old midfielder came off the bench for her league debut in January, providing an assist with her first touch, and scored six goals from six games in Euro qualifying for England, including four penalties.

Morgan Rogers

Joined West Brom at Under-9 level and progressed through their youth ranks, making his senior debut in the FA Cup in February, and has represented England at U15, U16 and U17 level.

The 16-year-old forward was the top scorer at last year's Syrenka Cup, scoring a hat-trick as England's U17s beat Belgium 6-2 in the final, before scoring twice as England beat Switzerland 5-2 in Euro qualifying.

Katie Robinson

The 16-year-old striker signed her first contract with Bristol City last July, making her FA Women's Super League debut in October.

Received her first call-up for England's U17s last September and went on to score three goals from six games during their Euro qualifying campaign.