Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Reds 'couldn't play much better'
-
- From the section European Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side could not have performed much better during their Champions League semi-final first leg at Barcelona - despite losing 3-0.
After Luis Suarez's first-half opener, the Reds were on top at the Nou Camp.
But Lionel Messi then struck twice late on - including a stunning free-kick - to give Barca a clear advantage to take to Anfield on Tuesday.
"In the second half, I don't know if we can play much better," Klopp said.
"But they had one moment off the crossbar and the other goal is a wonderstrike."
More to follow.