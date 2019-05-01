Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Reds 'couldn't play much better'

Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at the Nou Camp
Jurgen Klopp saw Lionel Messi strike twice in seven minute to clinch a 3-0 victory for Barcelona

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side could not have performed much better during their Champions League semi-final first leg at Barcelona - despite losing 3-0.

After Luis Suarez's first-half opener, the Reds were on top at the Nou Camp.

But Lionel Messi then struck twice late on - including a stunning free-kick - to give Barca a clear advantage to take to Anfield on Tuesday.

"In the second half, I don't know if we can play much better," Klopp said.

"But they had one moment off the crossbar and the other goal is a wonderstrike."

More to follow.

