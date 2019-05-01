Thursday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "The genius of Messi"
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Klopp's Champions League dream hanging by a thread"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "Barca's little maestro punishes Liverpool"
Metro
In the Metro, "Messed up"
The Times
In the Times, "Magic Messi"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Messi mauls Klopp"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Pure genius"

