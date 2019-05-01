Bolton Wanderers: Relegated side's last game of season at Nottingham Forest to go ahead

Bolton Wanderers were charged with misconduct by the EFL for failing to fulfil their fixture with Brentford on Saturday

Bolton's final Championship game of the season at Nottingham Forest will go ahead on Sunday after the club said its players would be available.

The game was in doubt after last week's match against Brentford was postponed, with Bolton's players going on strike over unpaid wages for March and April.

BBC Sport understands the PFA has agreed to loan the club money to cover some of the unpaid wages.

Wanderers have already been relegated to League One.

The club's long-term future remains uncertain after prospective new owner Laurence Bassini committed to providing the English Football League with proof he has the funds to take over the club within 48 hours on Tuesday.

Bassini told BBC Radio Manchester he remains "hopeful" the deal will happen and his "priority is to save the club".

Former Watford owner Bassini's intended purchase of the Championship club was originally announced on 17 April, but Bolton owner Ken Anderson released a statement on Saturday saying if Bassini did not provide proof of funds by Monday, he would explore other options.

However, that deadline was extended to allow for Bassini's meeting with EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey.

Meanwhile, the EFL Board will meet on Thursday to decide "what arrangements are to be put in place" for the postponed game against Brentford, with EFL regulations allowing for regular-season matches to be played up to four days after the end of the season.